Providence's Bailey Cartwright had a double-double with 14 points and 14 rebounds as the Argos used a second-half surge to roll to a 70-41 victory over No. 19 Montana Western on Friday a the McLaughlin Center in Great Falls.
Providence led 25-21 at the half and outscored the Bulldogs by 25 points in the second half, including a 27-7 fourth quarter.
Three other Argos scored in double digits with Kenedy Cartwright scoring a game-high 17 points, Jenna Randich adding 16 points and Emilee Maldonado scoring 10.
The Bulldogs were held without a double-digit scorer. Gracey Meyer and Savanna Bignell paced Western with nine points each.
Western drops to 17-9 overall and 10-5 in the conference play while Providence improves to 16-11, 7-8.
Western heads to MSU-Northern on Saturday while Providence hosts Rocky Mountain College.
