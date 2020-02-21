Providence's Bailey Cartwright had a double-double with 14 points and 14 rebounds as the Argos used a second-half surge to roll to a 70-41 victory over No. 19 Montana Western on Friday a the McLaughlin Center in Great Falls. 

Providence led 25-21 at the half and outscored the Bulldogs by 25 points in the second half, including a 27-7 fourth quarter. 

Three other Argos scored in double digits with Kenedy Cartwright scoring a game-high 17 points, Jenna Randich adding 16 points and Emilee Maldonado scoring 10. 

The Bulldogs were held without a double-digit scorer. Gracey Meyer and Savanna Bignell paced Western with nine points each. 

Western drops to 17-9 overall and 10-5 in the conference play while Providence improves to 16-11, 7-8. 

Western heads to MSU-Northern on Saturday while Providence hosts Rocky Mountain College. 

Sign up for our college sports newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Tags

Load comments