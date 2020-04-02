Gabby Weber

Belgrade's Gabby Weber, who missed a year of basketball due to a mysterious leg ailment, will continue her career at Montana Western.

BELGRADE — Belgrade basketball standout Gabby Weber, an all-state guard who battled a mysterious leg injury that almost required foot amputation before making a triumphant return to the court in February, has given a verbal commitment to play basketball at Montana Western.

Weber announced her decision Thursday night on Twitter.

"So excited to become a DAWG FAMILY!" she wrote. "Super grateful to be getting this opportunity to play for such an amazing program with some awesome ladies and coaches. Next chapter ... Western."

Weber's physical ailments began with cramping in her calf in December 2018. It took a surgeon at the Mayo Clinic in Rochester, Minnesota, to determine she had a rare vascular disease, according to a Belgrade News story from March 2019.

Weber returned to Belgrade's lineup in February — more than a year after playing her last game. She averaged 8.2 points per game in eight games for the Panthers, including averaging 16.5 points in two games of the Eastern AA Divisional. She was named honorable mention all-conference.

