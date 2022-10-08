ASHLAND, OREGON – The Montana Western Bulldogs took on Southern Oregon in Frontier Conference action in Ashland.
Down seven points early in the game, Southern put together 30 straight points to roll over Western, 49-14.
Bulldogs’ quarterback Jon Jund hit Dylan Shipley on a 42-yard pass play to put Western on the board 2:47 into the contest. John Mears’ point after increased the Bulldogs’ advantage to 7-0.
Blake Asciutto’s 57-yard pass to Christian Graney and Cesar Ruiz’s extra point tied the game at 7-7- with 7:43 to play in the first quarter.
Gunner Yates’ four-yard run gave Southern its first lead of the game with 12 minutes to go in the first half, 14-7.
Asciutto connected with Rayden Kaneshiro to double Southern’s lead with 8:44 to play in the second quarter.
Ruiz’s 41-yard field goal increased the Raiders’ lead to 17 points with 1:20 to play in the half.
Southern got the ball back before halftime and turned the opportunity into a 70-yard pass from Asciutto to Graney. The Raiders led at the half, 30-7.
