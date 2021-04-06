Billings Senior vs. Billings Skyview

Billings Senior's Jacksen Burckley, pictured driving against Billings Skyview's Jackson Willems on Jan. 19, has signed with Montana Western.

 MIKE CLARK, Billings Gazette

BILLINGS — Billings Senior’s Jacksen Burckley, one of Class AA’s top rebounders and 3-point shooters, has signed to play college basketball for Montana Western.

Broncs coach Drew Haws tweeted a photo of Burckley’s signing on Tuesday.

Burckley, who stands 6-foot-5, averaged 8.4 rebounds per game, which ranked second in Class AA. He made 39 3-pointers on the season, fourth-best in AA, on 112 attempts, good for 35%.

Burckley, who was a receiver, kicker, punter and punt returner for the Broncs’ football team, averaged 12.9 points per game.

