BILLINGS — Billings Skyview’s Jordan Olson-Keck has signed a letter of intent to play volleyball at Montana Western, her high school coach Stormy Siemion announced on Monday.
Olson-Keck, a 6-foot opposite/middle hitter, averages 0.77 blocks per set for the Falcons, which currently ranks eighth in Class AA. Olson-Keck is a three-year starter at Skyview.
Montana Western is 8-9 overall this season with a 1-4 record in the Frontier Conference.
