Mackenzie Rask

Billings West's Mackenzie Rask will be putting up shots for Montana Western next season.

 CASEY PAGE 406mtsports.com

BILLINGS — Mackenzie Rask, a second-team all-conference performer from Billings West, has signed a letter of intent to play basketball for the Montana Western women's team.

Rask announced her decision Saturday night on her Facebook page.

"I’m excited to announce that I will be continuing both my academic and athletic career at the University of Montana Western!," she wrote. "A huge thank you to my family, coaches, and my teammates for getting me to where I am now. Can’t wait to be a dawg."

Rask, a guard, played her senior year with the Golden Bears after transferring from Miles City, where she was second-team all-conference as a junior.

Tags

Load comments