DILLON — Kyla Momberg, who helped Box Elder win a Class C state basketball championship as a freshman in 2019, has signed to play for Montana Western, where she'll join her older sister Joelnell.
Women's Basketball Signs Box Elder Standout https://t.co/GpIyA6a2VU— UMW Bulldogs (@UMWBulldogs) December 7, 2021
UMW coach Lindsay Woolley announced Momberg's signing Monday.
A guard, Momberg spent her first year at Box Elder, moved to Spokane, Washington, for a year and then returned to the Bears last winter. The all-stater has averaged 17 points, six rebounds, four assists, four steals and 0.5 blocks per game as a four-year varsity player.
“Kyla is an extremely skilled guard who can run the point and score from the perimeter,” Woolley said in a release. “She really uses her length to her advantage on both ends of the floor and will fit seamlessly into our program. We are excited she chose to join the Bulldog family.”
