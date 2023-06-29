DILLON – The Montana Western athletic department didn’t have to search too far to find the new leader of the Bulldogs’ women’s basketball team.

Cooper served as an assistant coach for the Bulldogs last season and replaces Lindsay Woolley in the lead role. Woolley led the Bulldogs for 11 seasons and accepted an assistant coach position with NCAA Division I Utah State.

Now, just four years after graduating from Western, Cooper takes the reins of the program.

“I always kind of wanted to get into coaching, my mom was a coach too so it’s been part of my family. Watching (Lindsay) Woolley coach and seeing how he does things, I grew an interest in it. It was my goal to be the head coach here at some point. I didn’t think it would be this soon, but I’m really excited for it,” Cooper said.

After graduating from Western in 2019, Cooper spent two years as a graduate assistant at NCAA Division II Angelo State. Prior to joining Woolley’s staff for the 2022-23 season, Cooper led the girls’ basketball team at her old stomping grounds, Harrison.

With a year under her belt on the staff at Western, Cooper feels like her familiarity with the program and roster will help the adjustment process.

“I have a really good relationship with the girls, they respect me but they also feel comfortable around me. I think that’s going to say a lot for next year and help us make the transition from coaches,” Cooper said.

Cooper will look to build off of Woolley’s successful tenure in Dillon, and plans to run the program with a similar style.

“Coach Woolley really built a strong culture here and that is something that we pride ourselves on. It all comes down to the girls he chose to recruit and I want to keep that going, to make sure we have that same mindset and mentality moving forward,” Cooper said.

In her lone season on the staff at Western, Cooper also served as the recruiting coordinator and the program has retained all of its incoming commitments.

Based on her time as a player and assistant coach in Dillon, Woolley has no doubt that Cooper can continue the Bulldogs’ success.

“I am so happy for Britt and this opportunity to take over the women’s basketball program at Montana Western. She knows what it takes to have success at an institution like Montana Western because she has not only played and coached here, but she bleeds Bulldog red,” Woolley said in a press release announcing the hire.

Cooper was an All-Conference performer twice and was an Honorable Mention All-American in 2019 for the Bulldogs. By the time her playing career was over, she had tallied 1,085 points, 890 rebounds and three postseason appearances.

As a key cog on 2019’s national title team, Cooper knows what it takes to reach the pinnacle.

“We all were just best friends, we hung out 24/7 outside of the court and there was nearly zero drama on our team. We all had a united mindset about what we wanted to accomplish,” Cooper said.

Cooper will try to instill what worked for the 2019 team with a talented Bulldogs’ roster. Last season, they reached the NAIA national quarterfinals and finished the season with a 28-6 record.

With over four months until the Bulldogs begin the 2023-24 season, Cooper will have some time to get comfortable with her new position.

The experience Cooper has in Dillon sure helps, and there’s no other place she would rather get her first head coaching job.

“I love the community here, some of my best friends are here. It’s just a great community, they are very supportive. It’s kind of like a big family and I’m excited to be a part of it,” Cooper said.