Burning the Midnight Oil: Montana Western advances to NAIA National Tournament quarterfinals

DANIEL SHEPARD Independent Record
Mar 14, 2023

SIOUX CITY, Iowa — By the time Montana Western's players advanced the Bulldogs' marker on the official NAIA National Championship Tournament bracket, it was past midnight local time.

Western's game against Dordt, originally scheduled to tip off at 8 p.m. central, was delayed along with the other evening Round of 16 game due to a leak in the ceiling of the Tyson Events Center. The Bulldogs and Defenders tipped off at 10:30, and two hours later, it was Western celebrating the 89-79 victory.

This story will be updated.
