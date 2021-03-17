BUTTE — After a two-year hiatus from volleyball, Montana Western senior Cady Siemion reached the milestone of 1,000 career digs in Wednesday night's loss to Carroll College.
Siemion began her collegiate volleyball career in 2016 but returned to her hometown of Huntley in 2018 to work. Once Katie Lovett took the reins as head coach at Western, Siemion returned and has become one of the team's leaders.
"It's awesome for her as an accomplishment, she had a roundabout way of getting back to volleyball," Lovett said. "She's held a 4.0 (GPA) since coming back and has been a huge leader on our team."
Lovett said Siemion's leadership comes not just from her on-court performance, but through her words of motivation toward her teammates. Lovett said Siemion reminds her team often that college volleyball does not last forever, and should be enjoyed while it can be.
Siemion was re-recruited by Montana Western in an abstract way. She was participating in a recreational volleyball game that Lovett attended.
"Since she was away from the game for so long and realized how much the game meant to her, it definitely resonates with her more so than others that reach this accomplishment," Lovett said.
"She's a girl who's always on the court all the time. She's going to go for everything, but she does it off the court too. She works and puts herself at an advantage to succeed, including in the classroom."
The Bulldogs have struggled to start the season, holding a 3-11 record after Wednesday's loss. While Siemion's leadership has helped, Lovett said the team needs to maintain the mentality it takes to win.
Montana Western has had a reputation of under-performing on the court, according to Lovett. But she said her team has worked on mental toughness, which could translate to wins.
"As a team it's a mentality, it's been a struggle in the past with volleyball," Lovett said. "People expect us to not be as good as we can be, but within ourselves we need to get over that hump and show we can give these ranked teams a run for their money. Mental toughness is definitely the focus this year."
Montana Western will face No. 17 Rocky Mountain College in Billings on Friday and again Saturday. The Battlin' Bears are 12-3.
The Bulldogs found some momentum in early March, when they defeated MSU-Northern in back-to-back games. Despite the mid-season improvement, there is much to be learned as the season continues, according to Lovett.
"We're starting to stride here a little more, but there's definitely a lot more growing to be done here," she said.
