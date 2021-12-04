DILLON — The Carroll College men's and women's basketball teams travelled to Dillon on Saturday afternoon and both earned wins over the Montana Western Bulldogs. The Carroll women are now 11-2 and the men remain undefeated (12-0).
The women hit the court first as Carroll College defeated Montana Western 60-49. Jamie Pickens finished with a double-double, recording 18 points and 12 rebounds.
The first two quarters were neck-and-neck. Carroll held a narrow 14-12 lead at the end of the first quarter as neither team shot efficiently.
The game was tied with two seconds remaining in the half when the Saints threw a long pass to Sienna Swannack. She bobbled the catch but a Montana Western defender saved the ball back to her, which led to Swannack draining a buzzer-beating three-pointer to give the Saints a 29-26 lead at halftime.
"We played with more certainty in the second half," said Carroll women's basketball coach Rachelle Sayers. "We emphasized it at halftime that we have to play our game and keep it simple. And then we just hammered the offense boards and you'll win a lot of games when you do that."
The Bulldogs (7-2) shot 33% from the field in the first half while the Saints were not much better at 35%. Montana Western shot 27% from 3 during the first half and Carroll shot 38%.
Carroll tightened up the screws on defense coming out of the break, as the Saints guarded the paint aggressively to begin the second half. They built a 10-point lead in the third quarter, but the Bulldogs trimmed their lead to seven going into the fourth quarter.
The Saints built their largest lead of the game at 57-43 in the fourth quarter. The Bulldogs struggled to guard and get past Carroll’s 6-foot-2 Pickens all game.
"To be able to battle on the road against a really good team was great," Sayers said. "They have a lot of good players and they kept changing things up. I was really proud of our composure and executing our game."
In addition to Pickens’ big game, Danielle Wagner contributed nine points and six rebounds while Addi Ekstrom shot three-for-three from the field to score seven points for the Saints. The Saints shot 41% from the field and 35% from three in the game.
For the Bulldogs, Shainy Mack led the way with 13 points while Brynley Fitzgerald finished with 11 points on two three-pointers. The Bulldogs shot 34% from the field and 33% from three.
"We take great pride in our defense because we've realized it can create a lot of offense for us," Sayers said. "Our players take great pride in defense and I thought we had some nice plays in the paint. But Western really went at is going to the hole. We'll still have to get better at that."
The Montana Western women will travel to Glendale, Arizona to face Arizona Christian University on Dec. 18 at 5 p.m. The Carroll women will play at Idaho State on Wednesday at 11 a.m.
The men's game began as a defensive battle, but the Montana Western offense found ways to the rim and built a 10-point lead in the first half. The Bulldogs (9-5) would have held a double-digit lead as they entered halftime, but a Ifeanyi Okeke buzzer-beater layup trimmed the deficit to 38-31.
The Saints made quick adjustments in the second half where they took a 40-38 lead in under three minutes. They kept the Bulldogs off the scoreboard for the first six minutes of the half, until Ky Kouba ended the drought with a 3-pointer.
The Bulldogs (9-5) had a hard time stopping Okeke in the second half and struggled to score themselves. But a converted and-1 by Jamal Stephenson put the Bulldogs back within four at the seven-minute mark.
The Bulldogs' comeback hopes were dashed by four offensive rebounds by the Saints on a single possession, which helped drain the clock and seal the victory for the Saints.
The Saints outrebounded the Bulldogs 42-26 which led to 12 second-chance points. Carroll shot 47% from the field and 30% from three while the Bulldogs shot 42% from the field and 37% from three.
Jovan Sljivancanin finished with a double-double, scoring 26 points and grabbing 16 rebounds for the Saints. Ifeanyi Okeke finished with 16 points and 7 rebounds and Shamrock Campbell added 10 points.
Jamal Stephenson led the way for the Bulldogs with 22 points, 5 assists and 4 steals. Jalen Hodges had 19 points and three blocks while Ky Kouba finished with 9 points on three three-pointers.
The Carroll men will play Arizona Christian on December 17 at 4 p.m. and the Montana Western men will play Antelope Valley College on December 16 at 2 p.m..
