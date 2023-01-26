Cold shooting spells loss for Montana Western at MSU-Northern Courtesy of Montana Western Athletics Jan 26, 2023 4 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save HAVRE — The Bulldog Men's Basketball team lost tonight's conference matchup with the MSU-Northern Lights 70-58. The Bulldogs are now 8-14 on the season and 3-6 in Frontier Conference play.How It HappenedThe Bulldogs got off to a roaring start behind a three-minute 11-0 run. Ky Kouba hit a three with 16:18 on the clock, pushing the Bulldog lead to 14-5. The Lights answered, going on a 20-1 scoring run across much of the first half and taking a lead of 10 with 6:54 remaining in the first half.Jamal Stephenson led the Bulldogs by adding eight points, four from the charity stripe, to the score before going into the half trailing 39-29.Another pair of free throws from Stephenson helped cut the Lights lead back down to six just two minutes into the second half.MSU-Northern would stretch their lead out to as much as 17 points down the stretch before the Bulldogs fell 70-58.Notables The Bulldogs shot a season low of 31.3 percent from the field and just 21.7 percent from the three-point line. The Lights outshot the Bulldogs going 42.6 from the field and 39.1 percent from the arc.The Lights utilized the Bulldogs' 12 turnovers and converted them into 16 points. The Bulldogs were only able to pick up 6 points from Lights turnovers.UMW held a slight advantage from the boards, picking up 31 rebounds.Jamal Stephenson led the Bulldogs with 19 points, three assists, and a steal.Ky Kouba was also in double-digits with 12 points and seven rebounds.Tanner Haverfield added nine points and seven boards.Up NextThe Bulldogs continue their road stand and hope to get back in the win column with a matchup at Rocky Mountain College in Billings, Mont. this Saturday. Tip-off is at 4pm MST. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Montana Sports Western Mens Basketball Northern Lights Basketball Load comments × Post a comment as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. featured Montana Lady Griz upset Big Sky Conference leader Sacramento State No. 12 Montana Tech prevails over Providence in an overtime thriller New starter helps Montana State women earn hard-fought win over Portland State A change of heart: Tavia Rooney's path to Montana Tech milestone Kalispell Schools, police responding to alleged hazing, sexual assault by Glacier wrestlers
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.