DILLON – Head men's basketball coach Patrick Jensen has announced the hiring of Dawson Henshaw as the new assistant men's basketball coach. Henshaw joins the Bulldogs from Twin Falls, Idaho where he had previously served as the assistant men's basketball coach at the College of Southern Idaho.

Henshaw joined the CSI staff in the fall of 2022. While at CSI, Henshaw helped lead the Golden Eagles to a perfect 29-0 regular season, the first undefeated regular season since 1978. CSI was the No. 1 ranked team in the NJCAA for eight weeks running and was the No. 2 overall seed in the NJCAA National Tournament. He served as the defensive coordinator, coached a first team NJCAA All-American, four all-conference players, and was responsible for 1/3 of all scouts, player development workouts and academic management.

"I have known Dawson through coaching with Select AAU and he brings great experience with him after coaching at College of Southern Idaho this past year. We are so excited to add Dawson to our staff and join our program. Dawson will hit the ground running and will bring great energy and enthusiasm to our program every day," Jensen said.

Before making the move to CSI, Henshaw was the assistant coach at Boise High School for five seasons (2016-2021), helping lead them to their first state tournament appearance and win in more than 20 years. Most recently Henshaw was the junior varsity coach at Rocky Mountain High School.

Outside of high school, Henshaw coached two years with Select Basketball, which is one of the premier AAU programs in the Mountain West, covering Idaho, Montana, Nevada, Wyoming, Oregon and Washington.

"I first want to thank Coach Jensen for this opportunity to join the Bulldog Family. I am incredibly excited to hit the ground running and help this program compete for a Frontier Conference championship." Henshaw said. "I cannot wait to get to Dillon and meet all the people that make Montana Western such a great community. I will pour my heart and soul into this program and community every day!"

A licensed Real Estate Agent and Property Manager, Henshaw graduated from Boise State University with a degree in International Business and Mandarin Chinese.