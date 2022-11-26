DICKINSON, N.D. - The Montana Western Bulldogs men’s basketball team took on the Dickinson State Blue Hawks in the Milanovich Classic.
Dickinson’s 17-7 run over the final 6:45 allowed the Blue Hawks to fly past the Bulldogs, 81-71.
The Blue Hawks snapped an early 4-4 tie with a 7-0 run, fueled by field goals by John Evans and Gus Wright, as Dickinson led 11-4 with 16:25 left in the first half.
The Bulldogs gnawed away at the deficit over the next four minutes, as Jacob Ankeny, Ky Kouba, Jok Jok, Jamal Stevenson, and Christian Pitcher. Western put together a 19-8 stretch to take a 23-19 lead with 11:01 to play in the half.
After trading field goals to keep the game close in the middle part of the half, Dickinson’s 17-8 streak over the final 6:32 of the half gave the Blue Hawks a ten-point lead at the half, 45-35.
Down by 12, the Bulldogs used a 22-8 run over a stretch of seven minutes to grab a 57-53 lead with 10:30 to play in regulation.
Trey Hladky’s three-pointer with 6:21 to play snapped a 64-64 tie to put the Blue Hawks in the lead.
Kouba’s three-pointer pulled the Bulldogs to within a point with 2:18 to play. However, Gus Wright and Jaiden Wright field goals on back-to-back trips down the floor created the separation that the Blue Hawks needed to lock down the win.
Dickinson State (2-7) shot 57.7% from the field, which included 45.5% from behind the three-point stripe. The Blue Hawks shot 73.3% at the free throw line and outrebounded the Bulldogs, 33-28.
Gus Wright scored 20 points and collected six rebounds to lead the Blue Hawks. John Evans added 14 points and grabbed eight boards, Hladky added 12 points, and Kose Egbule chipped in 11 for Dickinson.
Western (5-4) shot 50% from the field, which included 31.8% from the behind arc. The Bulldogs were 0-of-4 at the free-throw line.
Stephenson led the Bulldogs with 18 points. Kouba went 6-of-6 from the field for 14 points. Woods and Jok each had 12 points, and Pitcher had nine points off the bench for Western.
The Bulldogs will finish the Milanovich Classic on Saturday afternoon at 5 p.m. as they take on Dakota State University.
