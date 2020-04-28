DILLON — Jason Ferris was waiting on a phone call.
After watching the NFL draft run its course, the two-time Frontier Conference Defensive Player of the Year from Montana Western and his agent looked to the phone Saturday night.
“The Friday night before,” Ferris said. “I talked to my agent and he had said that we were going to get some calls during the draft on Saturday to let us know that they’d be interested picking me up after it was over.
“Saturday came around, and I wasn’t getting many calls and he wasn’t either. About 45 minutes after the draft ended, my agent called and said it was a tough year for a small school player and that I’d still get offers for a workout, but that we were still waiting on Carolina’s general manager. He called about five minutes later.”
After eight years of football in Dillon playing for the Beavers and then as a linebacker for the Bulldogs, Ferris signed the a three-year undrafted free agent contract, becoming the fourth Western player ever to receive a chance at the next level, after Rich Hucke, Ron Lehnerz and Joe Morstein.
General manager Marty Hurney and the Panthers front office looked to Beaverhead County for one of their latest roster spots, but Ferris wasn’t initially thinking NFL when he signed on with UMW.
“I’ve wanted to do this since I was little, and it’s a dream to get to prove myself,” he said. “But going to Western and not making a D-1 school, you kind of put the dream away as something that’s not going to happen for you.”
But Western head coach Ryan Nourse and his staff saw his potential. So did the NFL scouts that eventually came to Dillon to see what Ferris had to offer.
“'Cause of his length, his speed, his intangibles,” Nourse said. “By the time he was in his junior year, we thought, 'This guy might be able to do it'. Steve Bartkowski, Bob Beers came in and when they were looking at him, they said, ‘Man, he’s got a chance.’ All the scouts coming through our program has been good for us, but it was big for Jason.”
Ferris totaled a whopping 421 tackles over his career, among other impressive stats. But there was more to being a linebacker than reading the tackling lanes, and more to getting an NFL shot than being just a linebacker.
So Ferris began working on his dream in earnest.
The average football fan could probably guess what that entails. More film, more workouts, more everything. But long-snapping wouldn’t be a typical guess.
“Something we worked on a lot this past spring is pass rush,” Ferris said. “We did lots of accurate tackling drills, but another thing that coaches wanted me to work on a lot is long-snapping. I’ve been long-snapping this past season and this previous season… The NFL wants guys that aren’t afraid to be on special teams, big guys that have more tools in the toolbox.”
What the NFL wants, the NFL gets.
Ferris has spent the better part of the past two years practicing his snapping to go along with the work put into his game as a linebacker, attempting to make himself as valuable to NFL teams as he possibly can.
And while the prospect of being a pro was now apparent, the linebacker never showed a lack of focus, which Nourse highlights as one of the reasons Ferris has gotten to this point.
“The guy has insatiable work ethic and high character,” Nourse said. “He always worked hard for us to be the best player, teammate and leader he could be… Jason felt like his loyalty and responsibility to the team, he never really did those things for himself. I don’t know if he ever thought about himself when he was training. He’s just a special guy.”
Additional work in practice and training was compounded by the expedited academic schedule Ferris was working on. He finished school in the fall to open up time to work during the all-important months before the draft.
This took Ferris to Bozeman and former Montana State linebacker Dane Fletcher, who ostensibly set up the path for players like Ferris just over 10 years ago.
“When he finished playing in the NFL, he came back to Bozeman and he opened up a training day facility called ‘The Pitt.’ ” Ferris explained.
After his time with the Bobcats, Fletcher signed with the New England Patriots as an undrafted free agent, eventually making the 53-man roster ahead of the 2010 season and remaining for three years.
The work at The Pitt has initially paid off and Ferris looks to add to the lineage of Montana-born NFL players. But with NFL teams and the majority of the sporting world on hold, his first assignments as a Panther will be on an iPad rather than in the gym or on the practice field.
“We’re waiting to open up to see when I can report to Charlotte,” Ferris said. “They’re sending me an iPad and we’ll be doing meetings and work and it’ll be all virtual.”
In the meantime, while Ferris and Carolina work together from 2,200 miles apart, he will prepare to leave home.
As a two-time state champion with the Beavers, an important four-year leader for the Bulldogs and a member of a family with roots that go far back in Beaverhead County, the change will be drastic. But Ferris is looking forward to it.
“It’s definitely something I’ve thought about,” Ferris said. “Leaving Dillon to achieve the dream. Originally my plan was to go to college elsewhere, so it’s been a part of the plan to move out of Dillon.
After a journey through football that rarely left the Treasure State, much less Beaverhead County, one of Dillon’s own will head to a coast he’s never seen.
“I have never been east of Nebraska, but I’ve heard nothing but good things,” Ferris said.
