DICKINSON, N.D. – The Montana Western Bulldogs men’s basketball completed their stay at the Milanovich Classic on Saturday evening as they took on Dakota State University.

With the score deadlocked 36-36 early in the second half, the Trojans broke away on a 19-4 run and held off a Bulldogs push in the midst of the second half to down Western, 82-68.

Christian Pitcher and Jamal Stephenson hit three-pointers to give Western a 6-0 lead 2:29 into the game.

A Trojan 14-8 rally tied the game at 14-14 with 11:03 left in the first half.

Deshawn Kelly’s free-throw and subsequent field goal gave the Trojans their first lead of the night, 17-14.

A field goal by Jacob Ankeny, free throw from Stephenson, and three-point basket by Ky Kouba put the Bulldogs in the lead by five points with 4:02 left in the first half, 28-23.

A 10-5 run by the Trojans ended the first half in a 33-33 tie.

Tanner Haverfield and Chris Morales traded three-pointers to start the second half before Dakota began to pull away.

The Trojans used a 19-4 stretch over eight minutes to build a 15-point lead with 10:59 to go, 55-40.

Western worked the deficit down to five points with 6:50 to go, as Brenton Woods hit four free-throws and a three-pointer.

However, an 8-0 run in a span of 88 seconds was the dagger for the Bulldogs as they fell to the Trojans by 14 points.

Dakota State shot 54.4% from the field, including a scorching 56.3% from beyond the arc. The Trojans shot 11-of-18 from the free-throw line and out-rebounded the Bulldogs, 40-24.

Kelly led all scorers with 24 points, on 10-of-13 from the field for Dakota State. Manny N’tula added 18 points and six rebounds, Morales added 13, and Sam Muller had 12 points and seven rebounds.

The Bulldogs shot 36.7% from the field, which included 34.3% from the three-point arc. Western shot a solid 71.4% (20-of-28) from the charity stripe.

Kouba led the Bulldogs with 15 points, on 5-of-10 from the three-point line. Woods added 13 points, and Stephenson added nine points.

Montana Western starts Frontier Conference play this week with a pair of games. On Thursday, the Bulldogs travel to Helena to play Carroll College at 7 p.m. On Saturday, the Bulldogs host Montana Tech in Dillon at 4 p.m.

