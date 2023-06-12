LOGAN, Utah — Utah State head women's basketball coach Kayla Ard announced the hiring of Lindsay Woolley as an assistant coach on Monday.

"I am really excited to have Lindsay on board," Ard said. "He is incredibly knowledgeable as a head coach and is a proven winner on the basketball court. To get to work alongside a coach that has won a national championship at the college level is very rare. I am honored to welcome him, his wife, Megan, and their son, Avery, to Cache Valley."

Woolley joins the Aggies after spending the past 11 seasons as head coach of Montana Western of the NAIA, compiling a record of 215-129. He was named the NAIA National Coach of the Year in 2019 and led the Bulldogs to six NAIA national tournament appearances, including a National Championship in 2019.

Woolley coached 12 players who have become first, second, third-team or honorable mention All-Americans, three Frontier Conference Players of the Year, two Frontier Conference Defensive Players of the Year, a Frontier Conference Freshman of the Year, 29 all-conference selections, 36 Daktronics Scholar-Athletes, 87 academic all-conference selections, six College Sports Communicators (CSC) academic all-district selections and two CSC Academic All-Americans.

"Thank you to coach Ard and Jerry Bovee for this opportunity," Woolley said. "There aren't a lot of places I would consider leaving for, so when this was presented to me, I had to jump at it. I will do anything and everything I can to help the staff and players already in place be successful on and off the court while having a tremendous student-athlete experience."

Woolley spent the first eight years of his college basketball coaching career at Miles Community College in Miles City, Montana, coaching men's and women's basketball. During his four year run as the head coach of the MCC women's basketball program, Woolley led his team to an overall record of 87-37 and won back-to-back Mon-Dak Conference Championships in 2010 and 2011.

Woolley also coached a season of junior varsity basketball for Missoula Big Sky High School in 2003-04. He was a multi-sport athlete in basketball and golf at Montana Tech, earning all-conference honors in golf.

A native of Missoula, Montana, Woolley earned a Bachelor's degree in mathematics from the University of Montana in 2004 and a Master's degree in human performance and physical education from Adams State University in 2012. He is married to Megan Bundy and they have a son, Avery.