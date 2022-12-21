CHANDLER, Ariz. – The Montana Western Bulldogs girls’ basketball team took on the Rust College (Miss.) Bearcats at the Cactus Classic in Chandler, Ariz.
After Western endured a prolonged Bearcats attack, Dillon product Brynley Fitzgerald hammered a three-pointer at the buzzer to give the Bulldogs a 56-54 win.
Western outscored Rust in the first quarter, 15-12. Jordan Sweeney scored eight of her game-high 22 points in the opening period.
The Bulldogs opened up a seven-point lead in the second quarter, as Western led at halftime, 28-23.
Joelnell Momberg’s three-pointer with 7:33 left in the third quarter sent the Bulldogs’ lead into double-digits. Momberg’s layup with 3:52 to play in the period gave Western its biggest lead of the game at 14 points, 44-30.
Aided by Western scoring drought that spanned 5:10, Rust put together a 24-7 to lead by a point with ten seconds to play, 54-53.
Following a timeout with 7.2 seconds to go, Western inbounded the ball in their offensive zone.
The Bulldogs worked the ball around to Fitzgerald, who cut from the lane to the right elbow of the three-point arc. Aided by a solid screen play by Momberg, Fitzgerald loaded up a shot up from 30 feet out in front of the Bulldogs’ bench. The shot went through the rim and the net for the buzzer-beating, game-winner.
Western went 22-of-52 (42.3%) from the field, which included 6-of-23 (26.1%) from behind the three-point line. The Bulldogs were 6-of-9 (66.7%) from the charity stripe.
Sweeney went 9-of-14 from the field and hit two three-pointers. Fitzgerald had a double-double, with 14 points and 10 rebounds.
Rust went 22-of-64 (34.4%) from the field, which included 3-of-17 (17.6%) from beyond the arc. The Bearcats were 7-of-12 (58.3%) from the free-throw line.
Niya McGuire had 13 points off the bench for Rust.
The Bulldogs finish up their stay in Chandler on Thursday with a noon matchup against Benedictine-Mesa.
