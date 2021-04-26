Central faces off against Havre

Mason Dionne, pictured on Oct. 18, 2019 against Billings Central when he was a senior at Havre, has transferred from Montana Western to Montana State-Northern.

 RYAN BERRY, Billings Gazette

BILLINGS — Havre graduate Mason Dionne is transferring from Montana Western to fellow Frontier Conference school Montana State-Northern.

Dionne announced his signing with the Havre college Monday on social media. He plans to play running back for the Skylights, he told The Billings Gazette and 406mtsports.com. He had signed with Western as a linebacker.

Dionne chose Western shortly after the 2019 football season ended. The Bulldogs opted out of the Frontier's 2021 spring season, which was postponed from the fall of 2020 because of COVID-19. MSUN went 0-4 during the spring.

In 2019, Dionne earned a Class A all-state selection and received Eastern A first-team honors for offense and defense in his senior season for the Blue Ponies.

