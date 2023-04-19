Making a college decision is never easy, but for Helena High's Cael Murgel, Montana Western just felt like home.

"After taking time to consider all my options, sitting down with my family," Murgel said. "(Western) just felt right. Both of my parents went there. I have a lot of family that went there and I'm keeping that tradition alive."

The 6-foot-4 senior stuffed the stat sheet for Helena High this past season as the Bengals posted a 14-7 overall record. Murgel averaged 8.4 points per game, 7.4 rebounds, 2.1 assists, 1.9 blocks and 1.2 steals.

Despite playing more in the post last season, out of necessity for Helena High, Murgel said his future is more at the three and the four with the Bulldogs, thanks in large part to his ability to defend multiple spots on the floor.

"It's going to be a big transition," he said. "With not having Dylan Christman for part of the season, I had to play a lot of post and I'm expected to be more of a guard or a forward. I'm going to have to pick up some new skills and tune up my game."

Murgel nearly decided to follow in the footsteps of his brother, Connor Murgel, who just wrapped up his playing career with Providence. He also had an offer from Miles City Community College.

"It was tough trying to decide what journey I want to be part of," he said. "But in the end, I wanted to go where I felt most at home and that was Western."

Murgel earned honorable mention all-conference in the Western AA and was also selected to the Independent Record's All-Area team for the 2022-23 season. He also reached double figures six times this past season, which included a 22-point effort against Butte at divisionals.

Montana Western went 11-18 last season and Murgel is one of the first commitments under new coach Pat Jensen.

"It's an amazing opportunity that I have that a lot of people don't get a chance to have," Murgel said. "I'm just excited to see where I end up and how I perform at that level. College is a lot different than high school, so I'm going to have to put a lot of work in, but I'm excited for it."