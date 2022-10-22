DILLON – Going into the Frontier Conference bye week, the Montana Western Bulldogs and No. 7 College of Idaho Coyotes were going in different directions.
The Coyotes had won six straight and went into the bye with a last-minute 27-24 win over Montana Tech. The Bulldogs dropped three straight contests going into the break.
My, can rest and weather play a factor in things.
In a close contest on Saturday at Vigilante Field in Dillon, Jon Jund’s 39-yard touchdown pass to Trey Mounts was the difference in the game as the Bulldogs pulled off the upset of C-of-I, 40-35.
The Bulldogs jumped out to a two-touchdown lead over the first 16 minutes of the game. Jund connected with Isaiah Thomas for a 32-yard touchdown and Colten McPhee scored on a two-yard run. Two John Mears’ point-after kicks gave Western a 14-0 lead with 13:58 left in the first half.
C-of-I scored twice in 1:14, as Hunter Gilbert scored on a nine-yard run and Andy Peters found Jake Nadley for a 14-yard touchdown pass. Spencer Fiske drilled two extra points, as the score was tied at 14-14 with 6:20 left in the first half.
The Bulldogs took the lead shortly before the half, as Jund hit Mounts for a four-yard touchdown. However, Mears’ extra-point try failed, which kept Western with a six-point lead at the half, 20-14.
The Coyotes took their first lead of the game 1:54 into the second half when Peters connected with Nadley for a five-yard touchdown pass. Fiske’s extra point gave C-of-I the lead with 13:06 left in the third quarter.
Western responded when Jund hit Mounts in stride for a 63-yard touchdown pass. Mears’ extra point was no good, as the Bulldogs kept a five-point lead with 11:50 left in third quarter.
The Coyotes answered 1:54 later as Gilbert scored on a 26-yard run. Fiske’s extra point put C-of-I up by two points with 9:47 to play in the third stanza, 28-26.
The Bulldogs answered with a bit of trickery as Reese Neville hit Jund for a 16-yard touchdown pass completion. Jund’s two-point run gave Western a 34-28 lead with 6:12 to play in the third period.
C-of-I took the lead with 12:34 to play in the game. Gilbert’s 28-yard touchdown run and Fiske’s extra point put the Coyotes up by a point, 35-34.
It took 1:27 for Western to respond, as Jund hit Mounts for a 39-yard touchdown. The two-point pass failed, which kept the game at a five-point margin, 40-35.
Western’s defense stopped the Coyotes on fourth down and one at Bulldogs’ 45, as Gilbert was stopped for no gain.
The Bulldogs drove the ball to the C-of-I 33. On fourth down and ten, Jund threw a pass to the end zone that was intercepted by Dorian Hardin to give the Coyotes another opportunity for a go-ahead score with 3:14 to play.
Peters’ 21-yard run and pass completion for 11 yards moved the Coyotes’ offense to the Western 44. Tanner Harrell dropped Peters for a 20-yard sack to force third down. Peters got 17 yards back on a completion to John Kreps. However, on fourth down and 13 at Western’s 47, Harrell sacked Peters again to end C-of-I’s hopes.
The Bulldogs outgained C-of-I, 558-385.
Jund was 26-of-35 for 354 yards, threw four touchdowns and an interception.
Neville rushed for 114 yards, McPhee added in 51 yards, and Jund chipped in 48 yards.
Mounts had nine receptions for 179 yards and three touchdowns. Thomas had 91 yards and a score, and Blake Sentman contributed 61 receiving yards.
Peters was 12-of-18 passing for 175 yards, threw two touchdowns and an interception.
Gilbert rushed for 142 yards and three touchdowns.
Nadley had 72 yards receiving and two scores. Kreps added 69 yards.
Montana Western will host MSU-Northern on Senior Day at Vigilante Field next Saturday.
C-of-I will host Southern Oregon next Saturday. The Raiders lost to the Orediggers on Saturday in Butte, 45-21.
