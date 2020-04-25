BUTTE — Jason Ferris is going to get his shot at the NFL.
Ferris, a 6-foot-3, 220-pound linebacker out of NAIA Montana Western, confirmed that he was picked up by the Carolina Panthers as an undrafted free agent following the final round of the NFL draft on Saturday evening.
“It’s crazy," Ferris told 406mtsports.com of the call he received about 45 minutes after the draft letting him know he was heading to Carolina. "You dream of it as a little kid and finally get a shot it’s like I can’t even put it into words. It didn't seem real till now"
. @UMWFootball Jason Ferris Signs undrafted free agent contract with the @Panthers https://t.co/Gv6ncY82EM— UMW Bulldogs (@UMWBulldogs) April 26, 2020
Ferris, a Dillon native and 2015 graduate of Beaverhead County High School where he helped lead his team to three-straight Class A championship games and two titles, signed a 3-year UFA contract with the Panthers and will head for Carolina as part of the 90-man offseason roster. NFL training camps are scheduled to begin on July 15 but the COVID-19 pandemic has put that date—as well as the start of the NFL regular season—in limbo.
A two-time Associated Press All-American, Ferris led the Frontier Conference with 119 tackles during the 2019 season, including 13 for loss while adding on 5.5 sacks. After redshirting his freshman season, he went on to play in every game for the Bulldogs and led his team in tackles through the final three seasons of his career at Western.
Following his senior season, he was one of five finalists for the Cliff Harris Award which honors defensive players from Division II, Division III and the NAIA.
Under now-retired coach Rick Nordahl at Beaverhead High, Ferris played both running back and outside linebacker and helped establish the Beavers as a powerhouse Class A program as they claimed the 2013 and 2014 titles while Ferris was on the team. The Beavers appeared in six championships during the 2010s and won four titles.
“My wife Barb and I are just proud of his accomplishments,” said Nordahl over the phone, who received a text from Ferris earlier in the evening letting his former coach know that he was bound for Carolina. “Like I say, it takes a village, and I think everyone (in Dillon) is just proud of him.”
According to Montana Western athletic records, Ferris is the third Bulldog to gain an audience with an NFL team. Rich Hucke was drafted by New Orelans in 1976 and Ron Lehnerz gained a tryout with the Houston Oiilers though neither player had a game appearance.
Ferris was one of four Montana athletes to be picked up as undrafted free agents on Saturday, the others being Montana linebacker Dante Olson, Montana State defensive lineman Bryce Sterk and MSU wide receiver Travis Jonsen.
