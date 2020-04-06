Darko-Kelly

Zaccheus Darko-Kelly played high school basketball for Missoula Sentinel and started his collegiate career at Montana Western.

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kyle Mangas of Indiana Wesleyan has won the Bevo Francis Award over Providence's Zaccheus Darko-Kelly and 12 other small-college players, Small College Basketball announced Monday.

The award honors the top small-college player from NCAA Division II through the USCAA. It consists of more than 1,100 teams overall.

Mangas is a 6-foot-3 guard at Indiana Wesleyan, an NAIA Division II program. He averaged 26.9 points per game.

Mangas and Darko-Kelly were among 14 finalists.

A Great Falls native, Darko-Kelly averaged 22.6 points, 7.9 rebounds, 5.7 assists and 2.3 steals en route to winning Frontier Conference Player of the Year honors.

He became the first male player in NAIA history to win national Player of the Week honors three consecutive times. 

Darko-Kelly averaged 15.3 points and 5.0 rebounds as a senior at Sentinel High in Missoula, where he lived while his mother was earning a degree from Montana. He spent his first two collegiate years at Montana Western, where he was second-team All-America as a redshirt sophomore in 2018 after averaging 15.4 points and 6.6 rebounds.

Rocky Mountain College coach Bill Dreikosen is one of the 14 award committee members. 

