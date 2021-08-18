DILLON — University of Montana Western Interim Director of Athletics Janelle Handlos has announced the hiring of J.T. Robbins as the university’s next head rodeo coach, according to a Wednesday release from the university.
“We are excited to welcome J.T. home to Montana Western Rodeo. His exceptional experience competing and coaching events both ends of the arena will serve all of our rodeo student-athletes well,” Handlos said in the release. "J.T.’s understanding of the support systems for our rodeo program will allow him to get to work quickly preparing for fall competitions and strengthening our many community partnerships."
While working in agricultural management for the past two decades, Robbins has also been a Director for the Montana Pro Rodeo Circuit, Montana High School Rodeo Association and youth rodeo associations.
"My family and I are excited to be returning to Dillon and Montana Western Rodeo," Robbins said in the press release. "I look forward to working with this great group of student-athletes and our supporters."
Robbins served as a team captain for UMW rodeo and saddle bronc director for the Big Sky Region during his collegiate career. Professionally, he earned a Montana Pro Rodeo circuit title and qualified twice for the Dodge National Circuit Finals.
Robbins will take over immediately as the UMW rodeo team prepares to begin the fall season in Cody, Wyoming, on Sept. 11.
