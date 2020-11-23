DILLON — Kalispell Glacier forward Emma Anderson has signed an NAIA national letter of intent with Montana Western, Bulldogs women's basketball coach Lindsay Woolley announced Monday.
Anderson was an all-conference selection as a junior, when she averaged eight points, seven rebounds and a steal per game. She also plays volleyball and softball, where she earned all-conference honors.
"I am excited Emma chose to join our program," Woolley said. "She is an outstanding student with goals of becoming an educator. Emma has great athleticism, an excellent touch and a good skill set. Her best days are ahead of her and we are excited to watch her develop at Montana Western."
Anderson is academic all-state and an honor roll student. She plans on majoring in elementary education at Montana Western.
