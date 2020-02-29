The Warriors came to Dillon with hopes of denying Montana Western a share of the Frontier Conference regular-season title, but it took double overtime to do so.
Lewis-Clark State defeated the Bulldogs 82-79 after ten minutes of OT, as junior Kiara Burlage racked up 25 points to deny Western a share of the regular-season title and a bye heading into the Frontier Conference tournament.
Montana Western head coach Lindsay Woolley gave his thoughts after the loss.
“Lewis-Clark is a good team,” Woolley said. “It stinks for our kids, they wanted to send [senior] Savanna [Bignell] out on the right note, but unfortunately we were unable to do it and will have to rebound.”
Lewis-Clark State opened the game with tenacious defending, not allowing Bulldog guards Bignell and Jenni Weber many opportunities in the early minutes.
While the Warriors held Western to just 10 points in the first quarter, Western returned the favor, holding L-C State scoreless for the final pair of minutes to enter the second quarter down two points.
The start of the second quarter saw Weber earn some rare space and make the most of it, knocking down back-to-back treys to kick-start a 23-point quarter for the Bulldogs.
L-C State answered with a flurry of three-point efforts as the Warriors made 5-of-10 from beyond the arc in the first half, with Burlage making two important efforts before the second quarter’s finish.
Warriors head coach Brian Orr talked about the performance of his Columbia Falls product.
"I honestly think (Burlage) should be player of the week," Orr said. "She had 25 Thursday night, and had three three-pointers tonight. She's our best three-point shooter in terms of percentage, and she's got the green light."
The Bulldogs mustered the last effort, though, as a quick layup was immediately followed with a block and a Bignell trey with a few seconds on the clock to deliver Western a 33-31 halftime lead.
The Warriors replicated their defensive performance in the game’s opening ten minutes, holding the Bulldogs to a 10-point quarter for a second time.
However, Woolley’s team responded with a defensive stretch of their own, as Western held the Warriors scoreless for three straight minutes in the fourth, going on a 7-0 run to take a 50-49 lead after falling behind by six.
Soon after, Bulldogs freshman Shainy Mack made two huge free throws to tie the game at 55 with under a minute remaining in regulation, but neither L-C State nor Western could make their last attempts, sending the contest to OT.
With two minutes in overtime, a three from Dillon-raised Western sophomore Brynley Fitzgerald tore the roof off the Straugh Gymnasium, but Warriors junior Hannah Burland calmly put away a basket down-low to tie the game at 62 and limit the Bulldogs’ momentum.
Fitzgerald rose to the occasion again for Western, throwing up a prayer that somehow hit net as the sophomore was fouled close to the rim. The forward knocked down the free throw, but only before Warriors junior Jansen Edmiston pulled of an “and-one” of her own, leaving Western down by one and with 14.7 seconds to score.
One Edmiston free throw later, Fitzgerald was again on the end of a major Western play, putting away a basket with a second remaining to bring on a second overtime.
L-C State were finally able to put away Western, as the Warriors had three-straight three-point plays, Burlage providing the latter two, which was enough for her squad to deny Western a win, although the Bulldogs had one last heave at the end.
Orr said that his team’s tendency to play overtime battles may have been an advantage, whilst complimenting Western for a hard-fought game.
"It's our third overtime game that we've played," Orr said. "You like to think some of that early experience helped us. [Western] played really well, our girls played well, just one of those games that's back-and-forth."
Burlage led the contest with her 25, while Burland and senior Jamie Nielson each ended with 13 for L-C State. Edmiston contributed 11 to the Warriors’ winning effort.
Redshirt freshman Gracey Meyer led the Bulldogs with 17 and Fitzgerald followed with 14. Bignell and Weber totaled 12 points, while Mack tallied 11.
Woolley credited his post players tonight, and said that the Bulldogs have to respond as they have earlier in the year.
“Brynley, Gracey, Mesa [King] were all great tonight,” Woolley said. “We just didn’t get them the ball enough... We just need to do what we’ve done every other time we’ve gotten beat: move on. This one is going to be hard though.”
The Bulldogs will host MSU-Northern in the first round of the Frontier Conference tournament on Wednesday, while Lewis-Clark welcomes Providence.
