Montana Western’s Jon Jund, right, hands the ball to Reese Neville at Herb Klindt Field in Billings on Saturday.

 MIKE CLARK Billings Gazette

BUTTE — The Montana Western Bulldogs will face No. 1 Lindsey Wilson in Columbia, Kentucky Saturday at 6 p.m. in the NAIA playoffs. The game was originally scheduled for 11:30 a.m. but was pushed back due to travel difficulties.

Lindsey Wilson will provide a live stream of the game. Access to the stream will cost $10. Live stats will be available on the Montana Western athletics website and KDBM (AM 1490) will provide a radio broadcast.

The Blue Raiders won the national championship last year. The game will be the first playoff appearance for the Bulldogs since 2002.

