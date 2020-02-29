Lewis-Clark State had the Frontier Conference title wrapped up, but earning a hard-fought win in Dillon had its own merits.
The Warriors defeated Montana Western 70-67 Saturday, ending the season with a 15-3 conference record while delivering a fifth-straight loss for the 4-14 Bulldogs.
L-C State head coach Austin Johnson commented on the challenge Western brought, and what his team’s mindset was coming into Saturday.
“Western’s a handful for us to guard,” Johnson said. “We probably didn’t finish at the level we’re capable of… But we expected a tough game from Western. We told our guys, ‘This is the point in the season where we want a team’s best.”
Western brought their physical approach in an attempt to slow down the fast-paced Warriors offense, as Bulldogs sophomore Brian Howell and senior Connor Burkhart worked down-low to earn rebounds and slow the speed of the contest.
The pair battled Lewis-Clark junior Travis Yenor for control, but the Warrior was clinical from deep, making six-of-seven first-half shots and going three-for-three from beyond the arc as Yenor hit the break with 15.
Yenor’s work saw the Warriors earn a 24-15 lead with under five minutes in the first half, but a 7-0 run assisted the Bulldogs in their chase of L-C State.
Western junior James Jones provided an “and-one” basket as the first half drew to a close, then opened the second half with another three-point play to immediately tie the game at 32 and help the Bulldogs’ momentum build.
Bulldogs head coach Mike Larsen credited his team for a better, more consistent offensive performance than Western has seen earlier in the year.
“I’ve thought all year,” Larsen said. “We’ve got really good players. It’s just been a matter of finding a rhythm offensively, and when you start a year with 11 new guys on the roster and it takes time.”
Lewis-Clark showed why they had locked up the regular-season Frontier Conference title coming into Saturday, consistently matching a surging Western offense throughout the second-half.
The tipping point of the contest came with about eight minutes left, as junior Warrior Damek Mitchell coolly sunk back-to-back treys in the midst of a 10-0 run for Lewis-Clark.
The Bulldogs weren’t shaken, though, as Western continued to keep things close, culminating in a basket from Jones with 90 seconds on the clock to tie the game 62.
Despite Western’s effort, the Warriors saw out the win as junior Jake Albright knocked down two big free throws and Mitchell hit a third second-half trey to ensure a victory for L-C State in the final game of the regular season.
Johnson and his team were ecstatic to earn the victory, and the coach talked about why his team was amped after having the season wrapped up.
“There are no throwaway games,” Johnson said. “Every game matters… This league is really good top-to-bottom, and this mattered to us. It’s the first time in school history that we’ve gone 27-3 and our guys always want to win.”
Yenor ended with a team-high 22 points, with Mitchell’s three treys backing the junior to a 17-point performance. Albright came off the bench with 14, and junior forward Trystan Bradley tallied 10.
The Bulldogs were led by senior Cedric Boone’s 23, while Jones concluded his night with 17. Burkhart notched 11 and junior Max Clark hit two three-point shots to end with eight total.
Larsen talked about where his team is at and what the Bulldogs are focusing on ahead of the matchup against Providence in the opening round of the Frontier Conference tournament.
“Our guys are ready to go,” Larsen said. “They were into it tonight and played really well. It was a good way to build momentum as we get into the conference tournament.”
Western heads to Great Falls to take on the Argos Tuesday, while Lewis-Clark will enjoy a bye and wait for the lowest-seed remaining to come out of the tournament’s opening round.
