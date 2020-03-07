DILLON — The Warriors had their sights on the Frontier Conference tournament final.
Lewis-Clark State defeated Montana Western 75-58, defeating the Bulldogs in Dillon for the second time in a week as the Warriors had four different players reach double-digit scoring.
Montana Western head coach Lindsay Woolley commented on the loss, which puts the Bulldogs out of the Frontier Conference tournament, but are still a lock for the NAIA tournament.
"I don't have an answer for it, we just didn't play very well," Woolley said. "When [L-C State] shoots it like that, it's hard... It's disappointing, obviously our kids wanted to continue to play but I think some rest will be okay. L-C played really well."
Lewis-Clark quickly set the tone of their performance, as the Warriors jumped out to a 8-2 lead after putting up just four shots.
Senior guard Jamie Nielson was the primary catalyst for the Warriors, making four first-half threes and finishing with 14 points at the break.
L-C State head coach Brian Orr talked about Nielson's fast start and the Bulldogs' initial pushback.
"Nielson came out and hit some big threes early," Orr said. "It gave us a bit of a cushion, of course at the end of the first quarter, Western started to come back. 'Here we go again.' But our girls played defense really well, and we were able to stay in our zone defense the whole game."
Western found themselves down 17-7 with a few minutes in the first half, but put together a 11-3 run to finish the opening quarter down by a bucket.
However, the Bulldogs turned the ball over 11 times in the first half, and could not cope with L-C State’s three-point shooting as Western entered the break trailing 45-31.
"I don't think our shot selection was great," Woolley said. "I thought we were in a hurry. When you do that and you allow their zone to speed you up, they're going to get deflections."
The Warriors came out the second halfwith the same energy they opened the game with, as junior Jansen Edmiston quickly sunk two treys to build on the L-C State lead and pick momentum back up.
While Western was able to outscore the Warriors in the final quarter, it was far too late to challenge L-C State's control of the contest.
Bignell led the Bulldogs with 13 points in her final game at Straugh Gymnasium, while freshmans Sydney Sheridan and Gracey Meyer each finished with 12 points. Sophomore Mesa King concluded with nine.
Nielson ended with 16 for the Warriors, and Edmiston followed with 14. Juniors Kiara Burlage and Abbie Johnson tallied 13 points and 11 points respectively.
Orr praised his team for a comprehensive performance that saw the Warriors take the opening lead and never relinquish it.
"I thought we played really well the whole game," Orr said. "We made some shots... This was really the first conference game that we established a lead and continued to build on it."
Western will now wait for the NAIA tournament, while L-C State hosts Providence on Saturday for the Frontier Conference tournament championship.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.