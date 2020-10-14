LIBBY — Libby tight end and linebacker David Patterson and Browning offensive lineman Chucky BraveRock have signed letters of intent to play football for Montana Western.
Both announced their commitments Wednesday.
I would like to announce, I will be Committed To the Dawgs🐶 Would like to thank all my Friends, Coaches and Most of all My Family❤️ Go Dawgs Baby!!!🐶😈 #JYD #Dawgs @UMWFootball @CoachTodd68 @CoachRamsey406 @CoachNourse_UMW pic.twitter.com/SijjkWAZx6— Chucky BraveRock (@CBraverock) October 14, 2020
Patterson, who is 6-foot-2 and 205 pounds, announced his decision on Facebook and BraveRock, a 6-1, 260-pounder, made his choice known on Twitter.
Patterson was a Western A all-conference performer at outside linebacker last year and is a captain for the Loggers this fall.
Patterson had a 40-yard interception for a touchdown against Butte Central on Oct. 2. He also caught a 30-yard scoring pass in a Loggers' win over the Maroons in 2019 to help put his team in the Class A playoffs.
BraveRock joins former Browning teammates Derek Loring, James Gilham, Brant Bremner, Brandon Aimsback and C.J. Smith in Dillon.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.