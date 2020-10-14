LIBBY — Libby tight end and linebacker David Patterson and Browning offensive lineman Chucky BraveRock have signed letters of intent to play football for Montana Western.

Both announced their commitments Wednesday.

Patterson, who is 6-foot-2 and 205 pounds, announced his decision on Facebook and BraveRock, a 6-1, 260-pounder, made his choice known on Twitter.

Patterson was a Western A all-conference performer at outside linebacker last year and is a captain for the Loggers this fall.

Patterson had a 40-yard interception for a touchdown against Butte Central on Oct. 2. He also caught a 30-yard scoring pass in a Loggers' win over the Maroons in 2019 to help put his team in the Class A playoffs.

BraveRock joins former Browning teammates Derek Loring, James Gilham, Brant Bremner, Brandon Aimsback and C.J. Smith in Dillon. 

