DILLON, Mont. - Montana Western Athletic Director Michael Feuling has announced he has accepted Lindsay Woolley’s resignation as Women’s Basketball Head Coach after 11 seasons to pursue another professional opportunity.

“There are no words to describe what Coach Woolley has meant to myself, our student-athletes, alumni, Montana Western and the city of Dillon, it is why this is a bittersweet time.” Michael Feuling said. “I would like to thank Coach Woolley for all that he has done here at Montana Western. Lindsay has cemented himself as one of the best coaches in the women’s game and we have been fortunate to have him for as long as we have.”

Woolley became the seventh head coach of the Montana Western women's basketball program prior to the 2012-2013 season. He recently completed his 11th season at the helm of the Montana Western women’s basketball program, leading the Bulldogs to a 215-129 (.625) all-time record. He was named the NAIA National Coach of the Year in 2019 and has led the Bulldogs to six NAIA national tournament appearances, including a National Championship win in 2019.

Woolley has coached 10 players who have become first, second, third team or honorable mention All-Americans, two Frontier Conference Players of the Year, two Frontier Conference Defensive Players of the Year and 25 all-conference selections.

“Working at UMW for the last 11 years has been an extremely fulfilling and rewarding experience that I will be forever grateful for.” Woolley said in a statement. “I would like to thank Mark Durham and Chancellor Dick Storey for giving me the opportunity to lead this program 11 years ago. Thank you to each and every one of my former and current players and staff who were the backbone of the success we achieved over the years. I would also like to thank our current administration led by Chancellor Mike Reid and Director of Athletics Michael Feuling who have continued to support our program and student-athletes. As coaches, we constantly ask our players to challenge themselves and get out of their comfort zone to become the best versions of themselves and when this opportunity arose, I couldn’t pass it up without feeling hypocritical. With the support of my amazing wife and son, I am excited for this new challenge and chapter in our lives. I will miss this community and all of the people who have supported our players and my family. Thank you to the community of Dillon and go Dawgs!”

“Winning a National Championship back in 2019 and the successes over the years, Woolley has turned Montana Western Women’s Basketball into a prominent program in the NAIA and the nation.” Feuling said. “He has established a culture of high-level character and talented student-athletes that have represented the program and the university to the fullest, the program has produced several alumni that have gone on to be great leaders and members of their communities. Lindsay will be missed and I am sad to see coach go, but I am excited to see how he will continue to impact the ever-growing game of women’s basketball. His wife Megan and his son Avery are two of the biggest Bulldog fans out there and I want to thank them for all the time and dedication they put into the program over these years. Because of Coach Woolley, the future is and will remain bright for Bulldog Women’s Basketball for years to come.”

Assistant Coach Britt Cooper will serve as the interim head coach, while a search for Coach Woolley’s replacement will begin immediately.