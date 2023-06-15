BUTTE — Lindsay Woolley’s tenure as the head coach of the women’s basketball team at Montana Western was one filled with winning and consistency.

After 11 seasons and a 215-129 (.625) record while leading the Bulldogs, Woolley accepted a role as an assistant coach at Division I Utah State University, the program announced on Monday.

Woolley’s accomplishments in Dillon are well-documented and include six NAIA national tournament appearances and both the NAIA national title and Coach of the Year in 2019. This past season, the Bulldogs reached the national quarterfinals.

Above all, when Woolley looks back on his time coaching in Dillon, it always comes back to the same thing.

The players.

“I think about the kids, first of all, that’s the easy answer. All the kids that have chosen to come play at Western, those are the kids that make your job what your job is. It’s not necessarily about how good they are, but it’s who they are as people and how they grow and mature,” Woolley said.

Of the many players Woolley coached at Western, 12 received All-American honors (first team, second, third and honorable mention). He also coached Brianna King, a fixture on the national championship team and the NAIA Player of the Year in 2019.

While Woolley left a legacy at Western that goes further than just team and individual successes, the run to winning the NAIA National Championship in Billings was the pinnacle moment of his time in Dillon.

It was the program’s first national title and the second overall for the university (1994 wrestling). After reaching the national semifinals in 2018, the Bulldogs were poised to return and finish the job the following season.

“It was unique, we had our core six or seven players back. Their level of focus was different, because they tasted it the year before. I’m not sure if we really had to motivate them more than once the entire year, they were locked in on what they were trying to get accomplished. They were as tight-knit as you could be and they all bought in and accepted their roles. It was pretty special,” Woolley said.

Bringing a national title back to Dillon is one thing, but to do it only a few short hours away in Billings in front of your home fans and state takes it to another level.

“When you’ve got 5,000 people in the Metra and about 4,950 of them are cheering for you, it’s pretty cool,” Woolley said with a laugh.

“One of my most vivid memories was sitting on the bench an hour and a half before the game when we had just gotten there, and just watching the stream of red fill in on both sides.”

Woolley’s career at Western will be remembered for many things and the national title is one that will be talked about in Montana for decades.

11 seasons after being hired, there is plenty of reason to be proud of what Woolley and the Bulldogs were able to accomplish.

"I would like to thank Coach Woolley for all that he has done here at Montana Western. Lindsay has cemented himself as one of the best coaches in the women's game and we have been fortunate to have him for as long as we have,” Montana Western Athletic Director Michael Fueling said in a press release.

After a successful career at the NAIA level, Woolley felt like now is the right time to move on and try his hand in the Division I ranks.

At Utah State, he gets that opportunity. According to Woolley, it is the first and only offer he’s received from a Division I program.

“I’d be lying if I said I haven’t wondered what it’s like at the Division I level, whether it’s the resources, the number of staff members you have and what the operation looks like. It’s about the experience and the challenge this place presents and I’m excited to try to help in any way that I can,” Woolley said.

Woolley joins Aggies’ head coach Kayla Ard, who is entering her fourth season with the program. Ard has a record of 19-65 at Utah State and the Aggies finished 4-26 (1-17 Mountain West) last season.

"I am really excited to have Lindsay on board," Ard said in a press release. "He is incredibly knowledgeable as a head coach and is a proven winner on the basketball court. To get to work alongside a coach that has won a national championship at the college level is very rare. I am honored to welcome him, his wife, Megan, and their son, Avery, to Cache Valley."

From Miles Community College to Montana Western and now Utah State, it has been quite the journey and rise for Woolley. It has been 19 years of coaching basketball, and now he gets his chance at the highest level of the women’s college game

Woolley, a Missoula-native, will try to use his knowledge and experience to bring the Aggies back to prominence. Whether it goes that way or not, he at least wants to give it a shot.

“This is a completely different challenge, it’s an experience that if I didn’t do it, I would look back and always wonder, ‘What if?’ I love Western and they certainly believed in me and gave me plenty of opportunities to try to be successful. I’m thankful for it, but it is time for a new challenge.” Woolley said.