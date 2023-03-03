UM Western vs Warner Pacific University

Montana Western Director of Athletics Michael Feuling announced Friday in a press release that Mike Larsen has decided to step down from his position as head men's basketball coach. Larsen recently completed his fifth season at the helm of the Bulldogs program.

Larsen posted a 57-84 record as head coach of the Bulldogs, coached two NAIA All-Americans, a Frontier Conference Freshman of the Year, 12 all-conference selections, 20 academic all-conference selections, and nine Daktronics Scholar-Athletes.

