MISSOULA — Missoula Hellgate girls basketball player Keke Davis has signed to play for the Montana Western women's hoops squad.

She signed her letter of intent at a signing event at Hellgate on Monday.

The senior averaged just north of seven points per game last season as a junior for the Knights, who fell in the Class AA state championship game to Helena Capital last season. Davis also competes in softball as well as track and field for the Knights.

Lance Hartzler covers Griz men's basketball and prep sports for the Missoulian. Follow him on Twitter at @lance_hartz or shoot him an email at Lance.Hartzler@406mtsports.com.

Tags

Load comments