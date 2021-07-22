MISSOULA — Missoula Hellgate girls basketball player Keke Davis has signed to play for the Montana Western women's hoops squad.
She signed her letter of intent at a signing event at Hellgate on Monday.
The senior averaged just north of seven points per game last season as a junior for the Knights, who fell in the Class AA state championship game to Helena Capital last season. Davis also competes in softball as well as track and field for the Knights.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.