DILLON – Patrick Jensen, an assistant the past two seasons, has been promoted to associate head men's basketball coach at Montana Western, head coach Mike Larsen announced Wednesday.

Over the last two years, Jensen has had a hand in all aspects of the Bulldogs program, including player development, recruiting, scouting and game planning.

"Coach Jensen has been a huge part of our program's development over the past couple of years," Larsen said. "His work ethic and the development of our players makes him very deserving of this title."

A native of Missoula, Jensen earned all-state basketball honors at Missoula Loyola. He was then a part of two regular and postseason Frontier Conference championships at Montana State-Northern.

Jensen made four trips to the NAIA national tournament and was a three-time NAIA Daktronics Scholar-Athlete with the Lights.

He spent three seasons at Idaho State, two years as a graduate assistant and 2017-18 as director of player development. As part of his duties at ISU, Jensen facilitated on-court workouts with guards and forwards, opponent scouting reports, and analytics.

