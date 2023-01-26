HAVRE — The Bulldog Women's Basketball team won Thursday's Frontier Conference matchup 49-47 over the MSU-Northern Skylights. Montana Western is now 19-3 overall and 7-2 in Frontier Conference matchups.
How It Happened
Shainy Mack drained a three-pointer to give the Bulldogs an early lead. Despite the jumpstart, the Bulldogs hit a snag as they fell to a five-point deficit at the end of the first quarter at 18-13.
Clawing their way back into the game, the Bulldogs put together an impressive defensive stand across the second quarter. The strong defensive effort, paired with Jordan Sweeney's six points gave the Bulldogs the scoring advantage at 15-4 in the second quarter.
As UMW fought through an uncharacteristically low scoring first half, the Bulldogs hit a short-lived hot streak and outscored the Skylights 11-4 across the first four minutes of the third quarter.
The Bulldogs clung to a 41-39 lead heading into the final ten minutes of play. Down 47-43 with just under a minute to play, Mesa King was able to pick up a foul and drained a pair of free throws.
With 10 seconds remaining, Joelnell Momberg knocked down the go ahead three-point shot to help boost the Bulldogs over the Skylights.
Notables
Montana Western shot a season low from the field tonight as they hit just 28.3 percent of their shots. They also shot just 17.4 percent from the arc and 64.7 percent from the charity stripe.
The Skylights topped the Bulldogs in turnovers, 21-14. The Bulldogs were able to convert the MSU-Northern total into 15 points.
Jordan Sweeney led the Bulldogs with 13 points, seven rebounds, and two assists.
Mesa King was just shy of a double-double with 10 points and nine rebounds. She also had two steals in the game.
Up Next
The Bulldogs continue their road stand with a matchup at Rocky Mountain College in Billings, Mont. this Saturday. Tip-off is at 2pm MST against the No. 22 ranked Battlin' Bears.
