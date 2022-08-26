LA GRANDE, OREGON - A road trip to start a season can be an opportunity for a team to bond.
That is precisely what the Montana Tech Orediggers football team will get to kick off their 2022 campaign as they take on the Eastern Oregon University Mountaineers Saturday evening (7 p.m. MT) at Community Stadium in La Grande, Oregon.
Montana Tech leads the series 18-15, with a 10-7 mark in Butte and an 8-8 mark in La Grande.
In last year’s “Copper Game,” the Mountaineers got a 42-yard insurance field goal from Zachary Cahill with 1:06 to play to give Eastern Oregon a 26-17 lead. It was Cahill’s fourth field goal of the day.
Mark Estes’ 76-yard return on the ensuing kickoff and Jared Griffith’s extra-point brought the Orediggers back to within two points with 54 seconds to play. However, the Mountaineers recovered the onside kick to secure the 26-24 victory.
Jordan Eggers led the way for Eastern Oregon with 148 yards on 21 carries and two scores.
The Orediggers kept Kai Quinn in check, as he was 11-of-20 passing for 89 yards.
Spencer Schock had 12 tackles and a forced fumble, Bridger Johnson added ten tackles, and Cole Wyatt had nine stops.
Jet Campbell went 14-of-23 passing for 13 yards, one touchdown, and threw two interceptions with 28 yards rushing.
Blake Counts ran for 98 yards on 18 carries and scored once.
Trevor Hoffman led the Orediggers with 63 yards on three receptions. Kiley Caprara caught five passes for 46 yards, and Logan Kennedy had three pass receptions for 20 yards and a touchdown.
Zak Donato’s ten tackles included two for loss and had an interception for the Mountaineers. Blaine Shaw had a 31-yard interception return.
After a solid summer camp, the Orediggers embarked on the nine-hour bus ride to Oregon on Thursday morning.
“We had a solid summer camp, and now we’re in a game week,” Montana Tech head coach Kyle Samson said. “It’s time to execute, and this trip will give us an opportunity to put it all together on Saturday.”
As the fall camp gives way to the football schedule, Samson feels the Mountaineers will be a solid opponent on Saturday evening.
“It’s a real big challenge for us,” Samson said. “Eastern Oregon is a great team. Coach (Tim) Camp is a tremendous coach and has been around a long time.”
The Oredigger offense returns a host of starters, which include Campbell, Counts, and Hoffman.
“We have ten starters back from last year on offense,” Samson said. “They bring a lot of experience. That is a big deal. But, they have seen these situations before, so we are trying to improve daily. I am very excited where our offense is at.”
The Mountaineers are coming off a 4-6 season that began with a three-game win streak and No. 11 national ranking. However, a rough second half of the schedule saw Eastern Oregon fall in five of their final six. However, they did finish on a high note, defeating in-state rival Southern Oregon University in La Grande.
The Mountaineers return All-Frontier linebackers Hayden Brandon and Solo Taylor to the defensive side of the ball. However, head coach Tim Camp hinted at the Frontier Conference’s preseason press conference that fans would see different faces on the Eastern Oregon defense.
“We got a great group of guys you might not have heard of,” Camp said. “We could be very, very dynamic in the immediate future.”
Aric Williams is the new defensive coordinator and linebackers coach, following a successful stint as defensive backs coach at San Jose State. Williams coached a secondary that helped win the team their first Mountain West Conference championship and held all opponents under 20 points for the first time in 30 years.
“Coach Williams came over to us, and the guys did a great job picking up his systems in the spring,” Samson said. “This fall, the defense is flying around and playing fast. We have some great leadership, and our defensive backs had a lot of experience last year.”
Eastern Oregon’s offense had key losses to graduation, which included starting quarterback Kai Quinn and All-Frontier tackle RJ Thorne.
Samson’s expectation of Saturday is that the Orediggers must execute in all facets to win.
“This road trip will be a tough challenge,” Samson said. “It will be a long road trip, but this is why you work all offseason. You go out and compete in that first game. Our goal is to go down there and get a win. That game will be a great atmosphere out there. It is going to be a great battle. Eastern Oregon is a great team. Our guys will be ready, and the staff has done a great job getting them ready.”
