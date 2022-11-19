BUTTE – The second rematch of the day at the Montana Tech Fall Classic featured the Montana Tech Orediggers and the Dickinson State Blue Hawks.
In their previous matchup on Nov. 12, DSU played Tech as close as any team has all season in a 76-68 victory for the Orediggers. Tech continued their undefeated season on Saturday with an 82-71 win over the Blue Hawks.
"Dickinson is well-coached," Tech head coach Adam Hiatt said. "They never quit and fight to the final buzzer, I think their going to be a really good team in their league."
A 9-0 run on all three-pointers gave the Blue Hawks a four point lead with 4:31 remaining in the first half. Despite shooting 38.9% to start the game, Tech took a 34-30 lead into the break. There were five ties and 12 lead changes, all in the opening half.
“Playing a team for the second time in two weeks, they took away some of the easy things that we like,” Hiatt said. “We were trying to force too many shots and just playing tight.”
Tech shot 55.2% from the field and 58.3% from three-point range in the second half and led by as many as 22 points. Michael Ure led the team with 17 points along with nine rebounds, and Caleb Bellach added 16 points.
“We were clicking on all cylinders, largely because we were being more aggressive,” Hiatt said.
Another factor in Tech extending the lead was their defense on the three-point shot. The Blue Hawks shot 50% from behind the arc in the opening half, compared to 20% in the second half.
DSU’s Tyce Dahlberg scored 11 of his team-leading 13 points in the first half, with three field goals from behind the arc. Forward Gus Wright had 10 points and two blocks for DSU.
Tech played 12 players in the victory and 10 of them scored. The Orediggers are now 6-0, winning all of their games by eight or more points.
“We’re on an upward trend right now,” Tech sophomore guard Keeley Bake said. “We’re still climbing the mountain and we have a long way to go. There’s a tough road schedule coming up so we have to lock in.”
Bake had eight points and three assists in his 22 minutes as the sixth man, a role he has embraced for the Orediggers.
“I love it,” Bake said. “I have a year under my belt playing that role, so I know I always have to come in ready to go.”
The Orediggers travel to Phoenix, Arizona next weekend to play two games. On Nov. 25, Tech plays Arizona Christian, the No. 1 team in the NAIA Coaches’ Poll.
“It will be a tremendous challenge,” Hiatt said. “We need this, we need to play the No. 1 team in the country to really see where we are after the first few weeks of the season.”
On the following day Tech plays SAGU American Indian College.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.