DILLON – With no fan attendance, Straugh Gymnasium has taken on a new look this year. The Bulldogs men's team will look new as well, adding 11 new players to the roster.
The team has only played one of it's first six games on the original schedule, a 66-56 victory over Yellowstone Christian College, but head coach Michael Larsen said team chemistry is high considering the circumstances.
"I think this is one of the closest groups we've had," said Larsen. "We lost a lot of guys last year. … But this group right now, they're confident, get along really well and we've had some really good days since coming to campus."
Larsen also said that the team's success will be determined in part by their ability to adapt to schedule changes. The Bulldogs have fared better than other teams in regards to COVID-19 issues, as they have practiced more than 30 times this season.
Despite only one true test, the Frontier Conference noticed the Bulldogs and junior guard Jamal Stephenson, who was honored with conference player of the week in his first game as a Bulldog.
"He's a great kid, a high-energy, high-impact guy," Larsen said when asked about Stephenson's impact. "Anytime he touches the ball he has the ability to score or make plays for other people, but I think most importantly he brings great energy."
Stephenson, 6'3" from Skokie, Illinois, had 17 points and five rebounds against Yellowstone Christian College. Stephenson transferred to Montana Western this season from Kirkwood Community College in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.
Guards Treyton Paxton and Michael Haverfield also joined the team this season. Paxton transferred to Montana Western from Central Wyoming College, and Haverfield is a Dillon native who red-shirted last season.
The Bulldogs returned two starters in Tanner Haverfield and Max Clark. With the new look roster, Larsen said this year's team will be defense-minded.
"We're going to be a very good defensive team," Larsen said. "We've been able to talk as a team about letting our defense take over and our offense will fall into place."
The Bulldogs forced 19 turnovers in their game against Yellowstone Christian. On-ball defense was especially noticeable, as the Bulldogs came up with eight steals as a team.
Jok Jok and Grayson Nelson added size inside for the Bulldogs. Jok, a 6'7" transfer from Mesa Community College, shot 47% from the floor last season, which could be a valuable floor-stretching asset for the Bulldogs.
Quarantine procedures postponed the team's next two games against The College of Idaho Yotes. Dates for the rescheduled games are yet to be determined, but are expected to be set by Friday, according to coach Larsen.
"We're confident we can play anybody on our schedule," Larsen said. "But right now we're focused on getting cleared and getting ready to go. I'm really excited about our team, I feel like we've got good pieces. We're just looking for an opportunity to prove what we've worked so hard for."
