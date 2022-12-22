CHANDLER, Ariz. – The No. 18 Montana Western Bulldogs played their last game of the Cactus Classic on Thursday afternoon against the Benedictine University at Mesa Redhawks.
Western capped off a successful road trip with a 74-50 victory, going 3-0 in Arizona. The Bulldogs defeated No. 14 Vanguard University (Calif.) and Rust College (Miss.) earlier in the tournament.
It was tight to start the game as the Bulldogs led 12-8 halfway through the opening quarter. Western then went on a tremendous 23-4 scoring run to take control of the game.
At halftime, the Bulldogs led the Redhawks 41-17.
It was a balanced scoring attack for Western, with four players scoring nine or more points. Jordan Sweeney led the team with 11 points. 11 different players scored for the Bulldogs.
The second half was completely even in terms of scoring. The Redhawks shot 50% in the second half and 63.6% in the final quarter, compared to 25.9% in the first two quarters. Western kept up with the scoring to hold on to their lead.
Elise Young led Benedictine-Mesa in scoring with 19 points to go along with her three assists. Nyah Henderson scored eight points for the Redhawks.
Despite the improved shooting effort in the second half, the deficit was too big for the Redhawks to come back from. Western led for nearly the whole game and their largest lead was 28 points.
The Bulldogs were consistent throughout the game, shooting 50% from the field. Their percentage from three-point range was only 26.9%, but they made seven shots from behind the arc compared to only two from Benedictine-Mesa.
It is the fifth win a row for Western, to bring their record to 10-2 on the season. They will play Dickinson State (N.D.) in their next game on Dec. 29 at the Rocky Mountain College Classic. Western defeated DSU 83-58 in the first game of the season on Nov. 5.
Benedictine-Mesa will play SAGU-American Indian University in their next game on Dec. 28.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.