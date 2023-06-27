DILLON – After a nationwide search, former Lady Bulldog, member of the 2019 National Championship team and current assistant coach Britt Cooper has been named the 8th head women’s basketball coach in program history at the University of Montana Western.

“I’m beyond excited for Britt Cooper to be our next head Women’s Basketball Coach here at Montana Western,” Director of Athletics Michael Feuling said.

“She is a third generation Bulldog and those that know her, say she bleeds red and black. Having played for Coach Woolley, being a key member of the 2019 National Championship team, then learning as his assistant and playing a key role for the team this past year provides us with that link to be able to carry on that culture. With her leadership, knowledge of the system, and knowing the types of student-athletes that it takes to be successful here, I have no doubt that she will be an incredible coach for our current and future student-athletes.”

A Harrison, Mont. native, Cooper earned her bachelor’s degrees in Math and Health and Human Performance from Montana Western in 2019. She competed on the Bulldogs' women’s basketball team and was a key member of the 2019 NAIA National Championship team, earning the NAIA tournament’s hustle award.

Cooper was named all-conference twice in her playing career for the Bulldogs, Honorable Mention All-America in 2019 and finished her career with 1085 points, 890 rebounds, and three postseason appearances. She was a Daktronics scholar athlete in two seasons and was an academic all-conference athlete for three seasons for the Bulldogs.

Cooper then became a graduate assistant for the NCAA Division II Angelo State women’s basketball program for the 2019-20 and 2020-21 seasons. During this time, she earned her Master's Degree in Coaching, Sport, Recreation, and Fitness Administration. While at Angelo State, Cooper managed team travel, served as an academic counselor for the team, coordinated weekly check-ins with student-athletes, film breakdown and on-court player development.

Prior to her return to coach for the Bulldogs last season, Cooper served as a Math Teacher and head girls’ basketball coach at Harrison High School in Harrison, Mont. Cooper rebuilt the Harrison High School program and coached an all-conference player, while managing all aspects of the program.

Cooper most recently served as the Bulldogs assistant coach under the direction of head coach Lindsay Woolley. During the 2022-2023 season, Cooper managed all team travel and expenditures, managed team social media, ran individual workouts, weight training and conditioning for the team, ran team practices as needed, played an important role in scouting and management of team personnel and was given the role of recruiting coordinator.

“I am extremely excited to be the next head coach at Western. This program has meant a lot to me over the last eight years and I cannot wait to continue building on the culture Coach Woolley has created here.” Britt Cooper commented. “We have a great group of ladies that are dedicated to the sport, and I am so happy I get to be a part of helping them grow on and off the court.”

“Over the last decade Coach Lindsay Woolley, our current, and former student-athletes have worked hard to build a special culture of success for women’s basketball here at Montana Western. During the search, it was very important to me that we find someone to continue to carry on that culture and is ultimately what led me back to Coach Cooper,” Feuling continued. “I want to thank the search committee for their work in this process and to our incredible women’s basketball student-athletes for their patience and trust in me during this time.”

Coach Woolley On Coach Cooper

“I am so happy for Britt and this opportunity to take over the women’s basketball program at Montana Western. She knows what it takes to have success at an institution like Montana Western because she has not only played here and coached here, but she bleeds Bulldog red,” Former Head Coach Lindsay Woolley said.

“I know she will do everything in her power to carry on our proud women’s basketball tradition. I have always believed in betting on people and Britt Cooper is a great person who will ensure the young women who pass through the program will have a tremendous experience while being treated the right way. Today is a great day for Bulldog athletics.”