DILLON – After four games in two days, the Western Classic came to a close on Saturday night with the final matchup between the Montana Western Bulldogs and the Eastern Oregon Mountaineers.

The host team ended the weekend in style, as the Bulldogs won their second game in as many days in a decisive victory over EOU, 73-53.

“I thought we were tough for all forty minutes tonight,” Western head coach Mike Larsen said.

Western went down 12-5 early in the game before they flipped the switch and took over. The Bulldogs went on a 21-2 scoring run and held a four-point lead at halftime.

In the second half, Western really ran away with it. The Bulldogs shot 15/22 (68.2%) from the field and 50% from behind the arc in the second half and outscored the Mountaineers 42-26.

“When you pass the ball and play offensively like we did, it really helps with the defense,” Larsen said.

EOU shot just 37% from the field and couldn’t get into a rhythm offensively throughout the game. Phillip Malatare and Malachi Afework combined for 35 of the Mountaineers 53 points.

Conversely, Western had four players score in double figures. Colter Miller led the team with 17 points with a perfect 7/7 shooting from the field. Guard Jamal Stephenson shot 3/6 from three-point range and scored 16 points for the Bulldogs.

On both sides of the ball, Western played efficiently and made things tough for the Mountaineers.

“I’m really happy with our effort,” Larsen said. “On a short turnaround from last night our guys were dialed in”.

The Bulldogs finished the weekend with a sweep and two wins to extend their record to 4-2 on the season.

Next weekend, Western travels to Caldwell, Idaho to play in the Domino’s Classic. The Bulldogs play the College of Idaho on Nov. 18 at 6 p.m., followed by a matchup against Northwest University (Wash.) on Nov. 19 at 3 p.m.

