The Montana Western Athletic Department announced early Wednesday that it will be donating all gate proceeds from Thursday's home basketball games against the University of Providence to former UMW women's basketball player Paige Paffhausen (Holmes).
Paffhausen was a member of the 2019 NAIA National Championship women's basketball team. She was named Frontier Conference Defensive Player of the Year twice and finished with 864 career points. She is tied for third all-time in the UMW record books with 185 career steals.
Paige and her husband Mick delivered a beautiful and healthy baby girl named Parker on December 15 via c-section with no major complications. A few days later, Paige developed an infection near her incision and things took a turn for the worse as the infection had started to spread.
Doctors recommended surgery to clean and rinse the infection, though they wanted her transferred to a higher level of care for surgery. Unfortunately, they were not able to get Paige out of Dillon that night due to weather. By this point, Paige spiked a fever, and they recommended surgery immediately. After surgery, Paige and Mick were able to be life-flighted to Salt Lake City where she quickly underwent another surgery and was admitted to the ICU.
Due to the significance of her wounds, Paige has been transferred from the ICU to the burn unit so that they can assist in management. Paige and her family will be in Salt Lake City for at least four to six weeks where she will likely undergo several more surgeries and start the skin grafting process.
The Bulldogs have listed other ways to support the family by Venmo donations to @mick-paffhausen and linked to updates being provided via Caring Bridge.
