CORVALLIS, Ore. — Taylor Jones powered for 24 points and nine rebounds to lead five Oregon State players in double figures as the 18th-ranked Beavers pulled away in the third quarter for an 88-54 win over Montana Western on Saturday afternoon in a women's basketball exhibition.

Jasmine Simmons had 13 points, Aleah Goodman, 12, Sasha Goforth 11 and Jelena Mitrovic 10 for OSU, which has appeared in every NCAA Tournament since 2014 — including a Final Four appearance.

Jenni Weber scored 12 points and Lilly Gopher added 11 for Montana Western, which made 11 of 35 3-points shots.

The Bulldogs trailed only 32-28 at halftime but a 30-9 third quarter was the difference.

