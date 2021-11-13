DILLON — After keeping Rocky Mountain College off the scoreboard in the first half, Montana Western survived 42 second-half points and two overtime periods to defeat win 50-42 to end the regular season Saturday.
With the win and the College of Idaho's loss to Carroll College, Montana Western has joined Rocky Mountain College and the College of Idaho in a three-way tie for first place in the Frontier Conference.
Frontier Conference director of media relations Wally Feldt said tiebreakers would be figured out sometime Sunday. The tiebreaker will help decide the NAIA playoff picture, though teams must be ranked among the top 20 to be eligible for postseason play.
While only one team gets the automatic bid, all three teams tied at the top are conference co-champions.
The Bulldogs recovered a fumble in the first overtime period and had an opportunity to win the game with a 25-yard field goal. But the Bulldogs decided to throw for a touchdown and failed.
The decision appeared questionable at first, but Montana Western coach Ryan Nourse said it was all according to a plan.
"I found out we needed four points to win a tiebreaker," Nourse said. "So I said screw it. Do you want to win on a field goal and pat yourself on the back, or do you want to take a big shot and be great? I'm kind of a big shot guy."
Neither Nourse nor Rocky Mountain College coach Chris Stutzriem knew exactly how the tiebreakers will play out, but both coaches said they were proud of their team's effort in the game that lasted nearly four hours.
Rocky struggled mightily in the first half where they gained just 54 yards of total offense. But even after the poor first half, Stutzriem said there was not a change in the game plan, just an inspired effort by his team.
"What can I say, that was a dog fight," Stutzriem said. "Our team came back from 21-0 and I'm extremely proud of how they continued to fight when they were down. Three teams deserve to be in the playoffs, but hats off to Montana Western and best of luck to them."
Stutzriem also said that the consistent effort was not exclusive to Saturday's game. The Battlin' Bears were projected to finish seventh in the Frontier Conference, but they are tied for first place because of the team's effort.
"We've got great kids who work hard and our coaches did a great job," Stutzriem said. "The future is bright in this program but that doesn't change the pain these kids are feeling right now. It can be tough in this conference. There's so many good teams."
Unlike Rocky, Montana Western started the game strong and appeared they may run away with an easy victory. Jon Jund found receiver Nate Simkins on two touchdown passes and ran for another to put the Bulldogs ahead 21-0 at halftime.
Jund passed for three more touchdowns and ran for one more in the second half, which gave him six on the game. One of his second-half touchdown passes was to Simkins, which gave him the school record for most receptions in a career.
"I've got a great sense of where (Simkins is) going. Kudos to him because he always believes," Nourse said. "He always asks what do you need and what do I do, and it turned out he got the ball. I've known him for so long, he knows what we do so well."
Simkins finished with 159 receiving yards and three touchdowns, while his teammate Jamison Hermans caught six passes for 101 yards and a touchdown.
Reese Neville led the Bullldogs in rushing with 227 yards and a touchdown, while Jund had 85 yards on the ground. Montana Western outgained Rocky 653-330 in total offense.
"That was a crazy game, what a cool way to end a crazy, up-and-down year," Nourse said. "We just kept fighting, we've been talking about that all year. We had them down and should have capitalized abut they came back. But we just kept battling. Each team gave the other their best shot."
The Battlin' Bears were led by quarterback Nathan Dick who finished with 194 passing yards and four touchdowns. He also rushed for 113 yards in the comeback effort.
Donovan Sellgre led Rocky with 67 receiving yards on two receptions. Lucas Overton caught five passes, two of which went for touchdowns. Rocky also forced Jund to throw three interceptions after he had not thrown one since their previous meeting in October.
"I told them, 'Let's fight, we've been here before.' In fact we've been up on Western like that before," Stutzriem said. "Our whole team is something to be proud of. Who knows what comes next, our commissioner will decide something I'm sure."
Montana Western had a clear advantage in the running game, where they outgained Rocky 320-136 in total rushing yards. Dick did not throw an interception, but the Battlin' Bears lost possession on three fumbles.
With the win, the Bulldogs achieved their first eight-win season since 1995 and their 10 consecutive victory at home.
"Most of these guys came into our program when we were on the cusp of becoming something special," Nourse said. "They have always bought in and their work ethic and effort has been so impressive. We really want to send them off right with a win."
