DILLON — Toiling in seclusion at Kraft Fields on the north side of town, Montana Western football moved one day closer to a Sept. 2 season-opener against Eastern Oregon with a 90-minute practice under a hazy blue sky and brutal sun on Wednesday.

Now, in less than 16 days – just little more than two weeks – a quarterback not named Jon Jund will execute Western’s offense, something that hasn’t happened (except in short stints) since 2017 – 135 total touchdowns and nearly 11,000 passing yards ago.

Two Washington products vie for the starting job.

Kaden Jenks (6-foot-3, 225 pounds) possesses all the necessary experience with a season’s worth of Big Sky Conference playing time under his belt, and Michael Palandri (6-foot-1, 200 pounds), who had invaluable knowledge imparted on him by Jund after spending the 2022 season as his back-up, top the depth chart.

“Me and Kaden are trying to step up and take over for Jon...Going against a great defense and I think that’s preparing us great,” Palandri, who took the first team reps on Wednesday, said.

“We’re all taking mental reps when one person isn’t in. Against this defense, we get better and better every day.”

Palandri, a third-year Bulldog who played sparingly in four games last season, adopted Jund’s all-in, go-for-it mentality. Palandri described it as having the ‘it’ factor.

He also took some mechanical ques from Jund, most notably his three-quarter throwing motion, meant to speed-up delivery of the football.

Jenks has been through the injury wringer.

A season-ending ankle injury cut short his 2018 season at Weber State and he bounced back with 582 yards and six touchdowns in seven games in 2019 – Jenks’ best campaign as a Wildcat.

Jenks didn’t play during Weber State’s COVID-shortened season and stepped away from football in 2021. He helped brand some cattle in the Dillon area during that time, deciding it’s where he wanted to live and conclude his collegiate football career.

Shoulder surgery derailed Jenks’ 2022 season and he actually spent the year rostered as a 240-pound tight end.

“I’ve done this before at Weber State, but with Mike, it’s just been an awesome experience,” Jenks said of the quarterback battle. “Mike is such a talented kid and it’s been awesome to see him make the leaps from last year to this year and just see all the arm talent that he has available to him.”

Jenks looks the part, with a similar amount of long flowing blonde hair that would sometimes stick out of the sides and back of Jund’s helmet.

The arm talent is certainly there for the 24-year-old Jenks, as he displayed it by dropping dimes to receivers on go routes during team and skelly sessions on Wednesday.

“Mike is definitely more shifty, I think, he’s a better runner,” Western linebacker Kameron Rauser said. “Jenks will sit in that pocket and throw it…

“But both of them have stepped up as leaders more than we could ever ask, and it’s big because the offense is a little young this year, so those two stepping up the way they did is awesome…

“[Palandri] has got that whizz on the ball. Jon flicked it out of his wrist fast and got it where it was going. Mike’s got the same thing. They actually both do – they can both sling that thing.”

Four of the six Western pass-catchers who caught at least 18 balls last season are on longer on the roster.

Reese Neville, who led Western in rushing each of the last two seasons, also exhausted eligibility.

That leaves a largely unproven group of skill players for either Palandri or Jenks to lead in 2023.

“Just working my hardest on the field and off the field – in the weight room,” Palandri said. “Just trying to be around these guys as much as possible and trying to be a leader – get out of my comfort zone and talk a lot, command.”

“We talk about doing your duty and coming in and executing – just doing what’s asked of you every day and then a little bit more,” Jenks said. “Get plus-one over on everyone else…

“That’s all we can do and try to lead the best we can.”

Western opens its 2023 season with back-to-back road games before hosting Lewis and Clark College on Sept. 16.