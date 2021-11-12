BUTTE — The Montana Western Bulldogs have an opportunity for revenge against Rocky Mountain College when they host the Battlin' Bears Saturday at 1 p.m. on Senior Day to close the regular season.
Rocky Mountain College (7-2) beat Montana Western (7-3) in October. Rocky Mountain College would secure at least a shared Frontier Conference championship with a win, while the Bulldogs would need a win, help from other teams and tiebreakers to go their way in order to participate in the postseason.
"They played a really good game against us and I think they gave us their the best shot, but we didn't give them ours," Montana Western coach Ryan Nourse said. "That's the thing about playing somebody twice, it gives an opportunity to give them our best shot."
In the Battlin' Bears 41-31 win over the Bulldogs, quarterback play was key for both teams. Montana Western's Jon Jund threw for 350 yards, two touchdowns and two interceptions, while Rocky's Nathan Dick threw for 227 yards, a touchdown and an interception.
The Bulldogs took the loss to Rocky as a defining game, as they have consistently improved ever since according to Nourse. He said that his team has learned how to be more consistent and is playing the best football they have all season.
"We're playing our best football right now which is awesome," Nourse said. "Guys have stayed the course. Since the Rocky game we've really taken some strides in limiting mistakes. We've put ourselves in a position to have good opportunities."
Jund has thrown 27 touchdowns this season and has not thrown an interception since the game against Rocky. Depending on his performance Saturday, senior wide receiver Nate Simkins could break the Montana Western all-time receiving record.
Reese Neville has also had an impactful season running the ball for the Bulldogs, as he sits as the Frontier Conference's second-best rusher. But redshirt freshman Colton McPhee has also shown promise running the ball, which could be telling of the future the Bulldogs are headed toward.
"We've got a good two-headed attack at running back with Reese Neville and Colton McPhee," Nourse said. "McPhee isn't far behind him, so we've got a lot of guys on our team competing with the top of the league."
The Bulldogs have won two games in a row with wins over MSU-Northern and Montana Tech. Jund threw for 143 yards and three touchdowns while Neville rushed for 101 yards last week against the Orediggers.
Both the Bulldogs and the Battlin' Bears will hope for a Carroll College win over the College of Idaho. Without a Carroll College win, the path to a Frontier Conference title becomes much more difficult.
"It's hard to tell, a lot of things have to go our way but it starts with beating Rocky," Nourse said. "If we beat Rocky and Carroll beats College of Idaho there will be a three-way tie. Then there would be some tiebreakers and I'm not sure how close we'd be to getting those. We just have to go out and take care of business against Rocky and see what happens."
But the Battlin' Bears will be a tough test for the Bulldogs. As a team, they've combined for 23 sacks this season.
Last week against MSU-Northern, Rocky came away with the win but were not particularly smooth on offense. Dick led the team in both passing and rushing yards, and it took two fourth quarter touchdowns to beat the Lights.
"Rocky is fundamentally sound especially on offense," Nourse said. "They play aggressive and really get after the football. So it'll be a challenge to get a win over a team like that, but like I said we've been playing the best football we have all season."
Nourse will complete his eighth season as Montana Western's head coach after Saturday's game. He has already become the winningest coach in Montana Western history.
The Bulldogs will search for their first eight-win season since 1995 and their tenth consecutive victory at home. Doing so would be the best way to send out the senior class, who Nourse spoke highly of before the game.
"Most of these guys came into our program when we were on the cusp of becoming something special," Nourse said. "They have always bought in and their work ethic and effort has been so impressive. We really want to send them off right with a win."
"This group has a lot to play for still," Nourse continued. "They've been part of building this program that competes at the top of the conference every year. I'm just really proud of how hard they've worked to make our program what it is now."
