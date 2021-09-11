BUTTE — Montana Western's defense pitched a shutout in the second half, Jon Jund passed for 331 yards, Trey Mounts had 102 receiving yards and the Bulldogs took down Dickinson State 42-30 Saturday in Dickinson, North Dakota.
Jund was 28-for-42. He threw three picks but made up for it with four TDs, including one to Mounts. Reese Neville logged 23 carries for 92 yards.
It was a game of runs. After a 36-yard touchdown pass from Jund to Jamison Hermans put Western up 7-3, the Blue Hawks rattled off 20 unanswered points during the next four minutes to put Dickinson out front 23-7.
The Bulldogs answered the bell with 14 unanswered points of their own, but the Blue Hawks added another score before halftime to take a 30-21 lead into the break.
And Dickinson State never scored again.
A pair of Colten McPhee TD runs and a touchdown pass from Jund to Mounts during the second half put the Bulldogs on top 42-30.
Western hosts MSU-Northern on Sept. 18 at 2 p.m. for homecoming.
