DILLON — The University of Montana Western announced the updated 2020 football schedule following last week's Frontier Conference meetings.
The Bulldogs will play an eight-game conference schedule. Montana Western will host Rocky Mountain College, Eastern Oregon, defending conference champions College of Idaho and MSU-Northern. The Bulldogs will face Carroll College, Southern Oregon, Montana Tech and Rocky Mountain College on the road.
The dates for homecoming and Bulldog Bash are still to be determined.
Western will be looking to build off a 7-3 finish during the 2019 season. The Bulldogs opened with a 4-0 run before dropping back-to-back games against Tech and Carroll.
Western will also be looking to contend this season after graduating All-American linebacker Jason Ferris, who was picked up by the Carolina Panthers as an undrafted free agent following the 2020 NFL Draft.
|Sept. 12
|vs. Rocky Mountain College
|Sept. 19
|at Carroll College
|Sept. 26.
|vs. Eastern Oregon University
|Oct. 3
|Oct. 3 at Southern Oregon University
|Oct. 10
|BYE
|Oct. 17
|vs. College of Idaho
|Oct. 24
|vs. MSU-Northern
|Nov. 3
|at Montana Tech
|Nov. 7
|at Rocky Mountain College
