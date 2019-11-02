Saturday’s game at Vigilante Field had an infatuation with the number six.
Montana Western scored six touchdowns, forced six turnovers and earned their sixth win of the season as they delivered Rocky Mountain College their sixth loss of the year in a 40-10 contest in Dillon.
An impressive offensive display was matched by the Bulldogs’ defense, who picked off Rocky quarterback Kamden Brown 4 times and added two fumbles recoveries to help lead Western to a decisive win.
Both head coaches, including Rocky head coach Chris Stutzreim, acknowledged that the Bears’ turnovers decided the game.
“They did a great job getting turnovers, we did a bad job of turning the ball over,” Stutzreim said “I thought our defensive line did a good job, I thought we had success running the ball as well. Great job by Tucker Maxwell on the touchdown, maybe we need to move him over to offense.”
For Montana Western head coach Ryan Nourse, going positive in the turnover margin is crucial when a team meets another for the second time in a season.
“I don’t care what anybody says, it’s hard to play somebody twice,” Nourse said. “In second games, you have to get takeaways, and you can’t give the ball up. We were better there today. We accomplished our goals today.”
Offensively, the Bulldogs were led by quarterback Jon Jund, who found the endzone on five occasions and added 283 total yards, hitting running back Kylar Prante for Western’s first two scores, and then connecting with receiver Nate Simkins for three touchdowns, the second straight week the pair have done so.
Simkins totaled nine receptions and 124 yards in addition to his three touchdowns, and said that the progress and understanding that Jund has built with his receivers in the quarterback’s sophomore season has been a huge advantage.
“Me and Jon have had good chemistry over the years,” Simkins said. “Last year we started building it, this year we’ve really connected. Not just me, but the whole receiver core. They have a good secondary, we just planned all week and executed today.”
While Western celebrates an ideal victory, Rocky has to deal with back-to-back losses and a season sweep from the Bulldogs. The Bears return home this upcoming Saturday when Eastern Oregon visits. Meanwhile, Western hits the road to take on the undefeated College of Idaho.
Stutzheim said that the loss in Dillon represents the issues of the Bears season, but that the only way Rocky moves forward is by reflecting and sticking to their plan.
“It’s been the tale of the season,” Stutzreim said. “Our guys work extremely hard during the week and care about each other, but we’ve got to keep going. We can’t look at the scoreboard right now, we have to look at ourselves and try to get better.”
Saturday’s win marked the 29th of Nourse’s career, which elevates the sixth-year coach to the all-time winningest coach in Western history with a total of 29.
Nourse credits his roots and coaches of his Western playing days for inspiring him to come back to Dillon and to work his way to the position.
“That’s not very many wins,” Nourse said. “I love it though, and I love this place. As a player here, I had incredible coaches like Mick Delaney. Those coaches are why I coach. That’s why I do it, and it’s why I do it here.”
